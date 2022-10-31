Lady Eagles, Galion to be represented at state cross country

TIFFIN — Saturday was a successful time for the area runners that advanced to the regionals held at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin. Colonel Crawford girls cross country team was able to put together an impressive runner-up finish, while other individuals moved on as well.

Colonel Crawford finished with a 151, behind regional winner Minster, who scored a whopping 76. Patrick Henry was in third-place with a score of 156.

Cecelia Chase led the way for the Lady Eagles with a seventh-place finish. Chase finished her race at a time of 18:54.0. Next up for Colonel Crawford was Gabby Roston, who finished in place No. 30 with a time of 19:51. Olivia Hardy’s time of 20:39.1 had her finish at place 50, Izzy Roston was nearby at spot 53 with a time of 20:45.5. Rounding things out for the Lady Eagles was Rylinn Edgington at 59 (20:51.5) and Brynn Bruner at 73 (21:14.1).

On the boys’ side of things, freshman Shawn Auck will represent the Eagles at state. Auck finished in place No. 19 with a time of 16:38.1, which was just a tenth of a second out of spot No. 18.

Shelby took the regional championship in Division III with a score of 59.

The Galion Lady Tigers had one participant at the Division II race. Raygann Campbell broke the school record with a time of 18:57.5. Campbell is moving on after her ninth-place finish. Taking the Division II team crown was Lexington (75), who just edged out Eastwood (85).

These athletes will compete in Obetz at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park on Nov. 5. Division III boys will race at 11 a.m., and the girls will follow. Division II action will start at 1 p.m. with the boys race followed by the girls.

Cecelia Chase is pictured running near the two mile mark at regionals. Chase put together a seventh-place finish to lead the Lady Eagles. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_DSC06007.jpg Cecelia Chase is pictured running near the two mile mark at regionals. Chase put together a seventh-place finish to lead the Lady Eagles. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer