Lady Tigers will play in regionals Thursday

Galion Tigers volleyball season continued with another special outing on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers defeated the district’s top seed Huron in five sets. Galion used a hot start and a tough finish to drop Huron (22-3) and capture a district championship.

In the first set, Galion came out and controlled things, 25-14. Huron had an answer for the Lady Tigers, as they took the second set, 25-18.

Galion had their back against the wall after the third set. Huron grabbed that set by a score of 25-20. With being down 2-0. it was win-or-go-home for Galion.

The Lady Tigers regrouped to grab a 25-18 fourth set win. In the fifth set, Galion narrowly grabbed the 15-13 win. Going and grabbing two straight sets was the biggest point of the season for Galion.

Galion will get the winner between Fairbanks and Worthington Christian, who will battle it out on Saturday. The regional semifinal game will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6:30. The game will take place at Lake High School.

