Galion, Huron to battle it out for a district title

ATTICA — Two Crawford County teams battled it out in a Division III district semi-final game on Monday evening. Galion needed four sets to down Colonel Crawford, 3-1. The Tigers will now be shifting their focus to take on the Huron Tigers on Wednesday, in what will be the battle of the Tigers.

Huron defeated Willard in the first match of the day at Seneca East High School. Huron had their way with Willard in the sweep; 25-12, 25-21, 25-12.

Colonel Crawford jumped out to a nice start against Galion in the first set. The Lady Eagles controlled things 12-8 early, then the Lady Tigers put together a run to get to a 19-16 margin. Galion closed out things with a 25-22 win to open things.

The Lady Eagles needed to answer and they did. After Galion scored the first couple points, Colonel Crawford ran off a nice run to take a 7-3 lead. Colonel Crawford continued to run this set, and eventually they took it, 27-15.

In the third set, Galion took a 2-1 lead with a narrow 28-26 victory. Galion wasted no time ending things in the final set, 25-14.

Galion and Huron will meet back at Seneca East for a district championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Colonel Crawford preps for their matchup against Galion. The Lady Eagles would eventually fall, 3-1. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_DSC05866.jpg Colonel Crawford preps for their matchup against Galion. The Lady Eagles would eventually fall, 3-1. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Galion picked up win No. 21 against Colonel Crawford on Monday. Win 22 will grab them a district title. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7296.jpg Galion picked up win No. 21 against Colonel Crawford on Monday. Win 22 will grab them a district title. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest