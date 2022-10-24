Week 11 area football preview

GALION — There are multiple area football teams that will take take part in week 11 of the high school football season in just a few days. Three schools within the Galion Inquirer coverage area will continue their seasons for at least a week longer.

Galion at Bellevue

The biggest game in the area will have the Tigers on the road to begin the playoffs. Galion will be the No. 9 seed and Bellevue is the No. 8 seed. Both teams finished thier seasons with records of 6-4. According to MaxPreps, Galion is averaging 32.1 points a game, while Bellevue is scoring 24.8 points per contest. The two teams have one common opponent with both having beat Shelby.

The Redmen beat the Whippets, 24-9, back on Sept. 2 on the road. Galion defeated Shelby, 34-27, in a home contest.

“That first round game we are going to have a chance,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said. “It’s going to be like that Highland, that Clear Fork, that McComb, and that carry. We are going to play our game and see if we can matchup.”

Coach Dick named four opponents that the Tigers fell to, the toughest four games on their schedule. Galion has played some solid teams especially in the non-conference part. The games against McComb and Carey are probably a big reason they was able to win five games in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Margaretta at Colonel Crawford

Colonel Crawford is the No. 8 seed in a solid Division IV, Region 22. They will host No. 9 seed Margaretta. The Polar Bears and Eagles both lost two games during the regular season. For Colonel Crawford it was a tough defensive game with Carey, and a huge upset loss against Upper Sandusky. Margaretta lost to Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg.

The Eagles bring the higher scoring offense that averages over 40 points a game. Margaretta is putting together 28 points per a Friday night.

Northmor at Bellaire (Saturday)

Northmor dealt with a huge injury this season to running back Max Lower which forced him to miss multiple games. Still, The Golden Knights were able to win five games and get in the postseason. The No. 14 seed Golden Knights will have to travel to No. 3 seed Bellaire. The Big Reds went 6-4 this season, but were able to get on a hot-streak after losing three of their first four games. Northmor went 2-5 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference after a hot start.

Galion head coach Matt Dick speaks to his team during a week 10 win at River Valley. The Tigers will have to travel to Bellevue in week 11 action. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_DSC05762.jpg Galion head coach Matt Dick speaks to his team during a week 10 win at River Valley. The Tigers will have to travel to Bellevue in week 11 action. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer