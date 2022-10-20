Galion, Colonel Crawford set to clash in districts

GALION — Two county opponents moved on to a Division III district semifinal game, which will be played at Seneca East on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Galion (20-2) and Colonel Crawford (19-4) will battle it out for a spot in the district final game. The winner of this game will play either No. 1 Huron or No. 4 Willard.

The Lady Tigers swept Wynford on Wednesday evening, 3-0. Galion carried set wins of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-15 to overcome the Royals. Galion really has come on as of late at just the right time. It is the wins against Monroeville and Highland that show they are battle tested.

Colonel Crawford was able to do a bit of the same by sweeping Collins Western Reserve. The Lady Eagles were tested in a close 25-22 first set, then went on to win 25-18, 25-16.

Both of these teams have similar tales. Colonel Crawford finished second-place in the Northern 10 Conference, while Galion shared the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with Highland.

Huron and Willard will open up district’s play at 6 p.m., the Lady Tigers and Lady Eagles will follow.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0303-3.jpg Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest