Another successful season: Galion golfers place seventh at state

COLUMBUS — Galion boys golf capped off an excellent season on Saturday in Columbus. The Tigers finished seventh in Division II, up from their tenth-place finish last season.

It was a two-day tournament for a state championship on the line that saw Galion score a total of 693. The Tigers opened up things with a 338 on day one, which had them in fourth place.

A windy day two factored into lesser scores on day two affords the board at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course. Galion put together a 355 through on day two.

Kettering Archbishop Alter took home a state championship with a score of 618. Columbus Academy was second with 634, while Carrollton was third with 653. Teams that finished fifth through seventh were separated by just eight strokes.

Senior Nick McMullen finished his high school golf career with a 164, shooting 82 on both days. Junior Logan Keller pitched in a 171, with a nice 81 on day one.

Continuing for the Tigers was sophomore Nate McMullen’s 177. Seniors Nate Barre and Braylen Hart chipped in 181 and 192 respectively.

This was Galion’s sixth straight trip to the State Golf Tournament, which is a testament to the program that Bryce Lehman has sustained and built. 2022 was another successful season for the golf program, and the future could see some more of that.

The Galion golf team takes a photo together at the Ohio State University Golf Course. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7005.jpg The Galion golf team takes a photo together at the Ohio State University Golf Course. Submitted