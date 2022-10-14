Homecoming win: Galion thumps Pleasant in week 9

GALION — Galion captured a 42-21 win over Marion Pleasant during their Homecoming Game on Friday night. The Tigers had seven seniors play their last game at Heise Park.

The late Kooper McCabe was on the minds of many, as it would have been his final game at home.

“[With] Senior Night and all the emotion of losing Kooper McCabe, that stuff was definitely in our guys’ hearts and minds this week,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said after the win.

“I praise them for all the things they battled through. You have to always be happy with a win and our kids can celebrate on homecoming.”

Galion (5-4, 4-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) forced a fumble on the first drive of the game and eventually capitalized on a 10-yard run by quarterback Braxton Prosser. Prosser would find the end zone three times in the first half, all on runs. He finished with 57 yards on the ground.

Pleasant (1-8, 0-5 MOAC) wasted no time finding an answer. Owen Lowry found a crease from 76-yards out on the quarterback keeper and would not be caught.

Prosser would strike again, then Gabe Ivy started the second quarter off with a 26-yard score.

Galion’s sophomore quarterback made it 28-7 with 5:18 left in the first half.

The Spartans scored a gutsy touchdown just before the half to bring it within two scores. On fourth down and 10 yards to go, Lowry scrambled for a 14-yard score to make it 28-14 at the half.

Galion came out of halftime and forced a turnover on downs inside the Pleasant 20-yard line. Just a few plays later, Ivy punched it in from three yards. The junior, Ivy, had 161 rushing yards and two scores.

A sloppy second half of offense did not show another touchdown until inside three minutes left in the game.

“We just weren’t real clean or real sharp. There were times where the offense, defense, and special teams all looked great. There were times where they looked ugly,” explained Dick.

On fourth down — Prosser hit Elijah Chafin on a screen — Chafin did the rest by turning on the burners from 28-yards out. Prosser completed 7-of-10 passes for 108 yards through the air.

Less than 30 seconds later, Pleasant answered on a Lowry dime to Carver Kline for 43-yards. Kline was on the receiving end of 83 yards against Galion.

Lowry completed 9-of-22 throws resulting in 119 yards. The sophomore quarterback had 110 rushing yards on 16 totes.

It was too little too late for the Spartans, who were outgained 382-309 on offense in terms of yardage.

Next week, Galion will take on River Valley, who is 5-4 after a 42-21 loss to Highland.

“I told them we have a really good football team next week at River Valley. If we want to win that game we have to sharpen some things up.”

Galion’s offensive line gathers following a touchdown drive against the Spartans. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_124D3663-ECC9-4EF8-9E7D-F5580CBF2329_ne20221014221558632.jpeg Galion’s offensive line gathers following a touchdown drive against the Spartans. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Gabe Ivy takes a hand off from Braxton Prosser on Friday night. Ivy finished with a game-high 161 rushing yards. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_6F6D78FA-7724-46BB-8CB0-E51DE8645DB5_ne20221014221557408.jpeg Gabe Ivy takes a hand off from Braxton Prosser on Friday night. Ivy finished with a game-high 161 rushing yards. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer

By Brandon Little [email protected]