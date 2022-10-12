Galion volleyball clinches share of MOAC

GALION — The Lady Tigers volleyball team clinched a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a pair of clutch wins in the early week. Galion took care of business to move to 18-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play. Galion has won 14 straight matches following a 3-0 loss to Highland on Sept. 7.

On Monday night, it was a 3-2 close win over Highland. The Scots dropped their first conference game in 136 matches at Galion High School. Highland can become co-champions with a win over Marion Harding on Thursday.

Galion came out and won the first set 25-20, but would drop the second set 26-24 in a close one. Highland put Galion in a danger zone by taking the third set, 25-19.

In a must-win set, the Lady Tigers downed Highland, 25-22. In the final set, it was all Galion, 15-11.

Madelyn Schieber led Galion with 16 kills. Hailey Young recorded 14 kills, while teammate Ashley Dyer had 13. Ella Payne was key with her serving and digs.

The following night on Tuesday, Galion hosted River Valley for another MOAC matchup. The Lady Tigers made it a sweep on Senior Night, where they celebrated Skyleigh Young, Ella Payne, Regan Ivy, Kaya Capretta, and Roberta Natale.

Galion stormed out of the start with a 25-10 win in the first set. The second set was a bit closer, but still all Galion, 25-16. River Valley made the final set an entertaining one, but the home team was able to grind out a 26-24 win.

The Lady Tigers will start their postseason quest by hosting the winner of Wynford and Edison on Oct. 19 at home.

Lady Tigers rally around head coach Kathleen Davis during a timeout. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_CA7285BE-4B5A-4F90-B2EA-EFEB54164524_ne20221012105526156.jpeg Lady Tigers rally around head coach Kathleen Davis during a timeout. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest