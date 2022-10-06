Boys soccer: Galion blasts Pleasant, 13-0

GALION — The Galion Tigers wasted no time jumping out to a 6-0 halftime lead, then eventually defeating Pleasant, 13-0. The Tigers celebrated Senior Night before the game on the newer soccer field at the high school. Jaxon Oehler, Seth Staiger, Jackson Hart, Hayden Kaple, and Noah Clavier were celebrated prior to the start.

With the win, the Tigers are now 5-8-1 on the season.

The Tigers soccer team heads back to the sideline to get the match against Pleasant started. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05538.jpg The Tigers soccer team heads back to the sideline to get the match against Pleasant started. Ben Rinehart trots toward the ball in a home match against Pleasant. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05545.jpg Ben Rinehart trots toward the ball in a home match against Pleasant. Jack Hart delivers a kick against Pleasant on Senior Night. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05546.jpg Jack Hart delivers a kick against Pleasant on Senior Night.