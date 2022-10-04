Lady Tigers sweep Northmor in Volleyball

GALION — Galion and Northmor took part in a non-conference volleyball game on Monday evening. Galion made the short trip home with a clean sweep, 3-0.

With the victory, Galion moved to an impressive 15-2 on the season. The Golden Knights fell to a record of 6-12, but remain around .500 in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play, at 4-5.

The Lady Tigers wasted no time jumping out to a 14-8 advantage in the first set. Galion closed out the first set win, 25-16, to take early possession of the game.

Head coach Kathleen Davis rallied her players at the break, then they went out and took over where they left off. Galion sparked a quick 11-3 to put the Golden Knights in an early hole. That lead grew to 21-9, before Galion continued the dominance to close it out, 25-10.

Northmor was not going to go away lightly. Down two sets to none, the Golden Knights led Galion 9-5 early in the third set. The lead went back and forth before Galion was able to grab their first two point lead, 20-18. In the end, the Lady Tigers tallied off nine straight points to take the third set, 25-18.

With the sweep, it was Galion’s 11th of the year. That is an impressive stat in it’s own considering the 15 total wins.

The Lady Tigers will have matches with Pleasant, Highland, River Valley, and Buckeye Central left on the year.

On the other hand, Northmor will look for wins against Danville, Fredericktown and Worthington Christian.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_Generic-volleyball.jpg