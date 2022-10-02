Golden Knights, Tigers moving onto boys golf districts

The Northmor Golden Knights and Galion Tigers boys’ golf teams are both moving on to their District Tournaments. Northmor is advancing to its first District ever in the program.

Northmor was able to battle its way to a fifth-place finish on Tuesday at Darby Creek Golf Course. The Golden Knights scored 376 to edge out sixth place Delaware Christian (384).

Northmor’s Grant Bentley shot a 39 on the front and back nine to end with a score of 78 to lead Northmor. Cooper Thomas was able to put an 87 on the scorecard. Drew Hammond followed it up with a 98, and Caiden Martinez notched a 112. Ryan Diehl rounded out things with a 115 for the Golden Knights.

On Wednesday, Northmor will compete at Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington, Ohio. Tee time is set for around 9 a.m. for Northmor.

Galion (316) continued cruising along into tournament season with a second-place finish at their sectional. The Tigers were just behind Mid Ohio Athletic Conference foe Shelby (305) at Woussicket Golf Course.

Nick McMullen and Logan Keller scored 77 and 78 for the Tigers to lead the team. Nate Barre shot a 39 on the back nine to finish with a 79, while Nate McMullen was good for an 82. Braylen Hart chipped in an 88 for Galion.

The Tigers will compete at Eagles Landing Golf Course in Oregon, Ohio this week.

Northmor gathers for a photo at Darby Creek Golf Course. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_84ED9436-8037-48A9-BBE1-B7CA305774F8_ne2022102103911730-1.jpeg Northmor gathers for a photo at Darby Creek Golf Course. Submitted