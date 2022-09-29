Julia Conner becomes first Lady Tiger to reach districts in golf

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers battled through the weather and finished in 10th place at sectionals in Galion on Tuesday. Galion played on their home course at Valley View Golf Course.

Most players in the field of 70 had their first nine complete when the weather turned sour and meet Director Mike Stuckman called the girls in until the storm passed. After an hour delay the golfers were able to get back at it. Overall, Galion finished with a score of 490.

“I am impressed with the mental toughness our Lady Tigers had today,” said Lady Tigers coach Alan Conner. “They easily could have quit when the weather and course got hard but they pushed through and showed so amazing determination. Our Seniors, Izzie and Ellexia, kept swinging and giving it their best. They have been outstanding leaders and a joy to have on this squad. Those girls have had a wonderful career and our program wouldn’t be here without them. Overall, it was a good day for all the girls and it’s always a great day to be a Galion Tiger.”

Julia Conner led the way and will be the first Galion girl’s golfer to reach districts. Conner fought her way to a score of 100 through the weather.

“She started out fantastic with a 47 on the back nine, then held on for a 53 on the waterlogged front nine,” said Conner.

“Julia was excited that her hard work the past year had finally paid off. She gets to represent her school and her team as the first ever female golfer to quality to districts.”

Individually, senior Ellexia Ratcliff shot a 124, while Izzie Willacker put in a 140 to finish their high school careers.

“Ratcliff played her first 12 holes with no more than a two putts on each of them. Willacker came into today a little under the weather but still pushed through and finished strong. Those upperclassmen battled the entire way, just as they have their entire high school career,” Conner explained.

Two Lady Tigers set career best for 18 holes. Juniors Addison Reed and Taylor Kieffer took on the challenging course and conquered it. Reed, playing the number four most of the year, dropped 13 strokes from last season’s sectional tournament with a 130. While Kieffer, who was playing in her first sectional, carded an 18-hole career best of 136.

“Both girls had fabulous days and were full of smiles when they finished.”

Lady Tigers golfers pose for a picture at sectionals. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6384-1.jpg Lady Tigers golfers pose for a picture at sectionals. Submitted