Galion’s Ella Payne reaches career milestone

GALION — Galion senior volleyball standout Ella Payne recently reached 1,000 career assists on the volleyball court. Payne reached this milestone in a home game against Willard on Sept. 12. A game that the Lady Tigers won.

Payne leads Galion with 481 assists on the season. The senior is third on the team in aces with 16 and third in digs with 123.

Galion is off to a 12-2 start overall on the season and in second place in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_4072BA64-2C19-4F0A-9E3C-69AB091160E9_ne20229271284776.jpeg Submitted Ella Payne is seen after recording her career assist No. 1000 against Willard. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_9D43D3E8-D9CC-475C-B4B8-7187E4BB834D_ne20229271283270.jpeg Ella Payne is seen after recording her career assist No. 1000 against Willard. Submitted