Football: Galion throttles Shelby for big win

GALION — Galion picked up a huge Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win behind a big first half over Shelby. The Tigers were able to overcome the Whippets for a 34-27 victory.

“Hats off to Shelby, they’re a good football team,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said following the win. “We got them on maybe an off night, maybe we executed just a little better. Give them credit as well, anytime you beat them it is a good win.”

Galion (3-3, 2-1 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) jumped on the scoreboard first when Landon Kurtzman recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. The Whippets answered quickly when Brayden DeVito hit Issaiah Ramsey for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Tigers again were able to match right down the field. Gabe Ivy picked up 23 yards on the ground, then Braxton Prosser hit Landon Campbell for a 26-yard strike. Ivy was able to punch it in from a couple of yards out to retake the lead. Ivy was spectacular with 189 rushing yards on 20 carries off the football.

“That’s been a goal of ours all along, play great defense and run the football,” Dick explained.

Galion’s defense answered the next drive, getting a stop inside their five-yard line.

With 8:23 to halftime, Shelby (4-2, 2-1 MOAC) took a 14-13 lead over Galion on an eight-yard run by Skyler Winters.

Campbell hauled in the answer for the Tigers, which came in the form of a Prosser to Campbell 15-yard score. Campbell caught three passes totaling 42 yards.

The Galion special teams laid a pop on the following kickoff and recovered a fumble. Ivy punched it in from a yard out to give Galion a two-possession cushion at halftime.

Tigers came out in the third quarter and controlled field position thanks to tough defense, and a punter like Campbell who pinned the Whippets inside the 20-yard four times.

Ivy intercepted a deep pass from DeVito to stall a Shelby drive with 4:36 to go in the third quarter.

Galion went up three scores when Prosser found nothing but grass in front of him on a 31-yard quarterback keeper. The sophomore quarterback was 4-of-6 passing for 50 yards and the touchdown. Also, Prosser added 60 rushing yards.

“Last week I was hard on Braxton Prosser, I was hard on him all week,” Dick spoke. “But this week Braxton Prosser deserves all the credit in the world for being a sophomore playing a tough game. It is a big deal for the Galion community to play Shelby and our guys responded.”

Galion’s defense responded with a stop inside their five-yard line on the next Shelby position.

The Whippets would not go away easy, as no solid team will. DeVito found Kamdyn Wheeler for a 42-yard catch-and-run to make it a two-possession game. Shelby scored once more on a five-yard touchdown reception from Winters.

Wheeler led the way in receiving with 128 yards, teammate Grayson Heydinger totaled 115 yards. Ramsey recorded two grabs for 80 yards.

Galion was able to recover the final onside kick and take a knee to win the game. In this one, Shelby totaled 482 total yards. Galion added 389 yards of their own on offense.

Logan Shifley added 60 rushing yards for the Tigers against Shelby. Elijah Chafin caught two passes for 47 yards.

The Tigers will host Ontario next Friday in MOAC action at home.

Junior Landon Campbell booms a punt against the Whippets. Campbell was all over the place for the Tigers, including scoring a touchdown, as well as recording a sack. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_0D694CD0-092A-4B09-B54C-839438A02963_ne2022923221818988-1.jpeg Junior Landon Campbell booms a punt against the Whippets. Campbell was all over the place for the Tigers, including scoring a touchdown, as well as recording a sack. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Shelby’s Brayden DeVito attempts a pass against Galion. DeVito threw for 452 yards through the air. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_CF754BDD-CCE9-4C76-BE86-6F07898696C7_ne2022923221817973-1.jpeg Shelby’s Brayden DeVito attempts a pass against Galion. DeVito threw for 452 yards through the air. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer