Week 5 area football results

Colonel Crawford football moved to 5-0 on their season with a 42-0 shellacking of Seneca East (3-2). Colonel Crawford totaled 343 yards to blow past the Tigers, while allowing just 146 yards.

Trevor Vogt took a 32-yard pass from Kam Lohr to break the tie. The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Matt Clinard carried in a three-yard score, then Lohr did the same. Vogt recorded his second touchdown on his second catch, this time from 21-yards out.

Clinard was able to add two more short touchdown runs for the Eagles in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Next up for the Eagles is a huge home game. On Friday, Colonel Crawford will host undefeated Carey in a game that will likely have a hand in on deciding the Northern 10 Conference.

Northmor football

Northmor dropped to 4-1 on the season with a loss to Danville on Friday evening. The Golden Knights fell by a score of 32-7, for their first loss on the season.

The scoring started in the second quarter when Blue Devils running back Max Payne punched it in from three yards out.

Walker Weckesser dropped a touchdown pass to Aidan Burke from 40-yards out to make it a two possession game. The game would hold at 12-0, until the fourth quarter.

Weckesser ran it in from 14 yards out to begin the final quarter.

Northmor responded for their first score of the game when AJ Bower found Bo Landin for a 68-yard touchdown through the air. Just over a minute later, the Blue Devils added another touchdown on an 11-yard run from Ryan Lucas.

Lucas added one last exclamation point on a 24-yard run to all but finish the game.

Northmor will play at Fredericktown on Friday in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference game. The Freddies are 3-2 at the halfway mark on the season.

Other area scores:

Clear Fork 36, Galion 10 (featured game)

Upper Scioto Valley 86, Crestline 6

Mohawk 12, Wynford 8

Shelby 33, Marion Harding 3

Highland 45, Pleasant 6

Upper Sandusky 54, Bucyrus 21

River Valley 48, Ontario 34

Landon Kurtzman (left) and Jimmy Hardy (middle) take part in a timeout against Marion Harding during week 4. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC05323.jpg Landon Kurtzman (left) and Jimmy Hardy (middle) take part in a timeout against Marion Harding during week 4. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer