Football: Clear Fork tames Tigers

BELLVILLE — Not finishing drives haunted Galion on Friday night as the Tigers fell to Clear Fork in Conference play. The Colts picked up the home win over the Tigers, 36-10.

“We did some good things offensively, but if you don’t finish drives against good teams you lose momentum,” explained Galion head coach Matt Dick.

Clear Fork struck pay dirt on their first possession when Trystyn Robison punched it in from 2-yards out.

Galion (2-3, 1-1 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) received the ball back and drove it down the field. The Tigers’ drive stalled inside the Colts’ one-yard line.

Just a couple of minutes into the second quarter, Luke Schlosser rumbled for an 8-yard score for the Colts (4-1, 2-0 MOAC) to give them a two-possession lead.

Galion was able to get on the board when kicker Jack Hart was able to sneak a field goal in from 24-yards out.

Galion’s defense was unable to stop Clear Fork from finding the end zone just before halftime. Pawie Ault ran tough to cap off the first half for Clear Fork. The 4-yard touchdown gave the Colts a 22-3 lead at halftime.

Ault led the Colts in rushing with 131 yards on 11 carries. Clear Fork ran for 299 yards while Galion had 189 on the ground.

Clear Fork came out in the second half and forced a stop, then marched down and added another score. Victor Skoog capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 29-3. Skoog was an efficient 8-of-13 passing for 164 yards.

“Number 20 Skoog, he’s as good as anybody in the MOAC let’s be honest,” said Dick. “He’s been that way for a while. Just him being an athlete, it’s impressive.”

Jay Jackson led the Colts in receiving with three grabs for 70 yards.

A 24-yard run by Cooper Kent followed by a 23-yard pass to Elijah Chafin was able to get the Tigers in business. Gabe Ivy was able to punch it in for the Tigers for the first time from a yard out.

Schlosser found a crease for the Colts to add one last touchdown. The running back found the goal line from 12 yards out on the ground. In the game, Schlosser totaled 127 total yards.

Braxton Prosser led the Tigers with 83 rushing yards, while Ivy added 79. Logan Shifley caught one pass for 54 yards. Linkon Tyrrell and Carson Frankhouse both recorded receptions as well.

Prosser was 4-of-13 passing for 87 yards and an interception but continues to show growth.

“A special athlete, we saw bright spots. He had some nice long runs, but he has to get tougher. We’re working on that,” Dick explained.

Galion will host Shelby next week. The Whippets are coming off a 33-3 win over Marion Harding.

Carson Frankhouse and Logan Shifley tackle Clear Fork running back Pawie Ault. Ault had himself a night with 131 tough yards on the ground. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_9F8BECB5-2C27-4A2D-8D47-422B41207491_ne20229170565195.jpeg Carson Frankhouse and Logan Shifley tackle Clear Fork running back Pawie Ault. Ault had himself a night with 131 tough yards on the ground. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Braxton Prosser keeps the ball on a quarterback run against Clear Fork. Prosser was the leading rusher with 83 yards on the ground for the Tigers. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_62C863FC-3BE6-46BA-8C4A-5A0A2F0C7E42_ne202291705649773.jpeg Braxton Prosser keeps the ball on a quarterback run against Clear Fork. Prosser was the leading rusher with 83 yards on the ground for the Tigers. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer