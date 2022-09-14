Area sports: Galion’s Emma Ross finishes runner-up, Colonel Crawford keeps rolling

GALION — The Colonel Crawford football team continued their hot start to the season with a thumping of county foe Bucyrus. The Eagles ran past Bucyrus, 63-12, including a 49-12 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Kam Lohr was an efficient 4-of-6 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Lohr ran the ball eight times for 69 yards.

Tanner Dyer was the leading rusher with 75 yards, he added a score as well. Micah Thomas ran the ball seven times, two of them going for scores.

Matt Clinard and Connor McMichael each found the end zone on the ground for the Eagles, as well.

Athlete Trevor Vogt scored three touchdown, two of them were on receptions. The other score came on a 52 yard punt return for a touchdown.

The Eagles are 4-0 to start the season, and will play at Seneca East this Friday.

Galion boys’ soccer

The Tigers hosted Toledo Bowsher early day on Saturday. Galion ended the match with a 3-2 overall record after blanking Bowsher, 4-0.

Jack Hart and Max Albert each scored a pair of goals for the Tigers. Teammates that helped them out with assists were Brayden Drake, Brant Walker, and Braylen Beachy.

Goalkeeper Dakota Pigg had eight saves between the goals.

This week it will be at Mansfield Christian on Tuesday for Galion, on Thursday the Tigers will host Mansfield Senior.

Galion girls’ tennis

Emma Ross, Galion’s first singles player, was runner up at the Bucyrus Invitational on Saturday. Ross defeated Hannah Scott from Bucyrus in the opening round, 8-3. In the semi final, Ross defeated the No. 1 seed Annie Mahek from Bucyrus, 8-5. In the final match, Ross lost to Jessica Faronsworth from Upper Sandusky, 3-8.

Kadence Fairfield played in the third singles and won her first match, 8-6, over Ryleigh Haas from Upper Sandusky. In the semifinals, Fairchild lost 3-8 to No. 1 seed Hannah Miller from Pleasant. Fairchild lost the battle for third place to Jocelyn Lahew from Ontario, 6-8.

Galion finished in fourth place out of seven teams.

Emma Ross is seen holding her runner-up medal from the Bucyrus Invitational. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG-6664.jpg Emma Ross is seen holding her runner-up medal from the Bucyrus Invitational. Submitted