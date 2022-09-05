Area football scores

Colonel Crawford 37, East Knox 7

Trevor Vogt had a touchdown run of 28-yards, as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown from 88-yards out.

Tanner was able to run in two short touchdowns, as Matt Clinard added one of his own.

Northmor 27, Bucyrus 7

The Golden Knights grabbed the first score when A.J. Bower connected with Hunter Fulk for a 32-yard touchdown. Bower was able to make it a 13-7 game with a 11-yard touchdown run.

Max Lower added the last two touchdowns on runs of 39 and 11-yards.

Bower finished with 207 yards passing, while Lower added 142 on the ground.

Galion 28, Upper Sandusky 7

(Featured newspaper game)

Cardington 49, Crestline 0

Lucas 42, Wynford 14

Clear Fork 38, Lexington 7

Carey 42, Toledo Waite 6

Newark 28, Marion Harding 21

Mount Gilead 42, Elgin 6

Bellevue 24, Shelby 9

Ontario 28, Mansfield Madison 14

Ashland Crestview 37, Highland 17

Massillon Washington 33, Mansfield Senior 0

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC05303-1.jpg Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer