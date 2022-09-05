Area football scores

Colonel Crawford 37, East Knox 7
Trevor Vogt had a touchdown run of 28-yards, as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown from 88-yards out.
Tanner was able to run in two short touchdowns, as Matt Clinard added one of his own.
Northmor 27, Bucyrus 7
The Golden Knights grabbed the first score when A.J. Bower connected with Hunter Fulk for a 32-yard touchdown. Bower was able to make it a 13-7 game with a 11-yard touchdown run.
Max Lower added the last two touchdowns on runs of 39 and 11-yards.
Bower finished with 207 yards passing, while Lower added 142 on the ground.
Galion 28, Upper Sandusky 7
(Featured newspaper game)
Cardington 49, Crestline 0
Lucas 42, Wynford 14
Clear Fork 38, Lexington 7
Carey 42, Toledo Waite 6
Newark 28, Marion Harding 21
Mount Gilead 42, Elgin 6
Bellevue 24, Shelby 9
Ontario 28, Mansfield Madison 14
Ashland Crestview 37, Highland 17
Massillon Washington 33, Mansfield Senior 0