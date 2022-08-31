GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 24
There was a non-injury small accident reported on Harding Way East.
A parent reported that her child was assaulted at Galion Middle School.
Aug. 25
A male was cited for expired tags on Harding Way West.
There was a male given a verbal warnign for barking dogs on Pine Street.
Aug. 26
A theft of a bike was reported at Galion Schools.
Aug. 27
A male was trespassed from a residence on Sherman Street.
An individual was cited for missing taillights on Atwood Street.
There was a vicious dog reported on Charles Street.
Aug. 28
A large open fire was reported on East Church Street. The individual was asked to put the fire out.
A male was cited for his driving status on First Avenue.
