GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 24

There was a non-injury small accident reported on Harding Way East.

A parent reported that her child was assaulted at Galion Middle School.

Aug. 25

A male was cited for expired tags on Harding Way West.

There was a male given a verbal warnign for barking dogs on Pine Street.

Aug. 26

A theft of a bike was reported at Galion Schools.

Aug. 27

A male was trespassed from a residence on Sherman Street.

An individual was cited for missing taillights on Atwood Street.

There was a vicious dog reported on Charles Street.

Aug. 28

A large open fire was reported on East Church Street. The individual was asked to put the fire out.

A male was cited for his driving status on First Avenue.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

