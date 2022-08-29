Volleyball: Galion sweeps Marion Harding

GALION — Galion hosted Marion Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball contest on Aug. 25. The Lady Tigers had a well-rounded outing with the 3-0 sweep of Harding.

Galion was able to win the first set by a score of 25-21. The Lady Tigers followed that score up with a 25-14 edge in the second set. Harding was defeated 25-12 in the win-or-go-home set.

Ashley Dyer led Galion with five aces and eight kills. Madelyn Scheiber and Haley Young put eight kills in the score book as well.

In the digs department it was Audrey Glew leading the pack with 12. Ella Payne placed 35 assists on the evening.

The Lady Tigers will play at Clear Fork on Tuesday, then they will host Shelby on Tuesday. Galion

The Tigers will be back in action twice this week, once at home and once on the road. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5462.jpg The Tigers will be back in action twice this week, once at home and once on the road. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest