Boys soccer: Galion loses high scoring affair to Huron

GALION — The visiting Huron Tigers came to Galion on Wednesday afternoon and came away with a hard fought victory, 6-4. Scoring for Galion was; Jack Hart, Zach Early, Max Albert, and Brant Walker. Assisting in scoring those goals were; Seth Staiger, Hart, Jacob Thomas, and Braylen Beachy. Dakota Pigg (a junior) spent most of the match in goal, with only a slight break in the second half.

Huron scored first, followed by a Tigers’ goal less than a minute later. Galion then went up 2-1 exactly two minutes later. Before then end of the first half Huron went on to score twice more, leaving the score at the half as Huron 3-1, over Galion.

The second half opened with Huron scoring three goals within a three minute span to open up their lead to 6-2. Galion came storming back with two goals of their own before the end of the match to conclude the scoring. Galion’s next match will be to host the Prexies from Marion Harding High School on Aug. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Galion sits at 1-1 on the season with a victory over Loudonville.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO.jpg