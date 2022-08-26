Football: Carey outlasts Galion’s second half push

CAREY — Galion played two very different brands of football on Friday night against the defending state champion Carey Blue Devils. Carey scored 27 points in the first half to propel themselves to a 41-21 victory.

“It’s our focus. We have got to get more focus in practice. (We need to) focus our offense, (and) focus our defense. We have to get good at something,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said following the game.

Carey hit pay dirt at the 1:29 mark of the first quarter for the first points of the game. Austin Niederkohr took a carry 33-yards for a score on fourth down. The Tigers forced two fourth downs on the opening drive, but the defense was unable to get off the field.

“I think there were times when it was fourth and two or three, and they’re a big offensive line. They love to get in those downs,” Dick explained.

On the following kickoff, Carey kicked a pooch kick that was recovered by the Blue Devils. Quarterback Lance Rickle got in the end zone on a 25-yard keeper.

Early in the second quarter, Hunter Miniard intercepted a pass for the Tigers, penalties plagued the drive in the end. Carey blocked a punt and scored shortly after on a 27-yard scoot by Niederkohr.

Niederkohr continued his first-half work by intercepting a pass, eventually punching it in from a yard out to give Carey a 27-0 halftime lead.

Freshman Jacob Chambers recovered a fumble to start the second half for the Tigers. Galion scored their first touchdown on a 10-yard receiving touchdown by Landon Campbell. Braxton Prosser easily got off the well-known “jump pass” on the play.

Galion shot themselves in the foot when Carey picked up a fumble and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.

Elijah Chafin scored two touchdowns for Galion in the second half, one on each side of the ball. Chafin picked up a fumble and rumbled 60 yards for six points.

“I thought our defense came out in the second half and set a tone,” Dick said.

Carey found the end zone one last time on a 20-yard run by Conner Norden.

Chafin’s second score was as fun of a play as you’ll see. The newcomer at Galion took a screen pass from Cooper Kent and went 46 yards, making multiple Carey defenders miss. Chafin caught five passes for 68 yards.

Kent finished 7-of-15 passing for 111 yards. Prosser was 8-of-16 for 41 yards passing. The sophomore caught three passes for 39 yards as well.

The late scores weren’t enough for the Tigers, but the effort was there as they outscored Carey 21-14 in the second half of play.

Galion will travel to Upper Sandusky next week, where they look to get on the right track against the Rams.

Carey racked up 346 total yards of offense against the Tigers, with 316 yards coming on the ground. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_1474DBD1-2DA0-4456-AC46-0DD6D6A4E42A_ne2022826233249137.jpeg Carey racked up 346 total yards of offense against the Tigers, with 316 yards coming on the ground. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Lance Rickle takes off for a run against the Tigers. Rickle recorded 76 yards rushing against Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_B476E1D9-C4CF-4E0B-96CE-FB3F61A71E1D_ne2022826233250140.jpeg Lance Rickle takes off for a run against the Tigers. Rickle recorded 76 yards rushing against Galion. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer