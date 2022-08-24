Girls tennis: Galion splits midweek matches

GALION — The Lady Tigers split a pair of midweek matches against Mid Ohio Athletic Conference opponents last week.

Galion hosted Marion Harding on Thursday, and dropped a tough match to the Presidents, 0-5.

Taryn Simmers defeated Emma Ross 6-3, 6-3, in the first singles match. Audrey Feasel was able to down Taylor Henry, 0-6, 1-6.

Galion played a tough match in the first doubles, but eventually fell 7-5, 6-3. Harding won the second doubles match 1-6, 0-6.

On Thursday, Galion traveled to Clear Fork and picked up a 3-2 win over the Colts. Ross defeated Jessica Farnsworth by score of 6-3, 7-5. Kadence Fairchild added a win for the Lady Tigers in the third singles match. Fairchild won her match with a clean sweep of 6-0, 6-0.

Henry and Zoee Regan won the second doubles match against Clear Fork, 6-1, 6-1.

The Lady Tigers will have two home tennis matches this week against MOAC opponents. Shelby comes to Heise Park on Monday, while Ontario will visit on Thursday.

Galion currently sits at 2-2 on the season, that includes a record 0f 1-1 in conference play.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo-1.jpg