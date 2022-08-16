Area week one football games

GALION — The Ohio high school football season kicks off this Friday. Area teams will be in action for the start of their 10-game schedules.

McComb at Galion

The Tigers open their season at home against an expected Division VII power. McComb was 11-2 last season and made it to the regional playoffs. Galion, who was 4-7 in 2021, returns a very good junior class. The Tigers want to take a step forward this year, which very well could fall on their offensive improvment. Galion Inquirer will provide coverage of this game.

Colonel Crawford at Riverdale

The Eagles do not have Lincoln Mollenkopf back this season, as he graduated. Colonel Crawford will need someone to step up and replace a player that had 2,500 yards on the ground last season. Quarterback Cam Lohr is back for the Eagles, and his new head coach Jake Bruner is ready for his first season at the helm. The Eagles open the season up against Riverdale, who went 3-7 last season. The Eagles rolled the Falcons 55-7 last year.

Elgin at Northmor

Northmor lost some players to graduation, but they return All-Ohio running back Max Lower. Elgin has a young team in 2022, and will hurt with Cy Starcher graduating. Northmor will start their non-conference slate on the turf at home. Northmor went 9-3 a year ago.

Crestline at Buckeye Central

In a county game, Bulldogs will battle it out with county foe Buckeye Central to begin week one. Last year the Bucks took the contest by a score of 45-12.

Other area games:

Upper Sandusky at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Lexington at Ontario

Madison Comprehensive at Shelby

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Clear Fork at Lucas

Otsego at Wynford

Ridgedale at Mount Gilead

Mississinawa Valley at Bucyrus

