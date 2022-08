GALION — The Tigers scrimmaged the visiting Lexington Minutemen on Saturday morning at Unckrich Stadium. Galion will have one more exhibition style warm-up next week against Tiffin Columbian. The following week, Galion hosts McComb to kickoff week one of the high school football season.

