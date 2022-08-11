Golf: Tigers win Bucyrus Elks Invitational

BUCYRUS — Galion tracked to nearby Bucyrus and picked up a first place win at the Bucyrus Elks Invitational. The Tigers scored a 317 to hold off Ontario (343) and Wynford (350).

Leading the pack for Galion was junior Logan Keller, who shot a 73 to be even with par. Keller was able to score a 32 on the first nine holes.

Senior Nick McMullen scored 76 to help the Tigers out. McMullen’s score was good for third place overall out of all golfers. Teammates Nate McMullen and Nate Barre shot 82 and 86 respectively for Galion. Braylen Hart rounded things out with a 88.

Upper Sandusky’s Brock Montgomery put his way to a dazzling 72, which was good enough for the top score of the day.

Northmor scored 395 as a team and was led by Grant Bentley’s 80.

Brennan Hamilton led the way for Colonel Crawford with 103. The Eagles finished with a score of 459.

Mount Gilead had one golfer participate, Steven Street, who recorded a stellar score of 77.

Galion has a busy week of golf coming up. Tuesday the Tigers participate in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic, then Wednesday is the Galion Invitational. Continuing in the week, the Tigers will be at Clear Fork on Thursday. On Friday Galion will play at the Watkins Invite, before playing in the Kent Miller Invite on Saturday.

The Tigers golf team poses for a photo following their win at the Bucyrus Elks Invite. This was the first event of the season for Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_IMG_4856.jpg The Tigers golf team poses for a photo following their win at the Bucyrus Elks Invite. This was the first event of the season for Galion. Submitted