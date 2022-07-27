Galion’s McMullen wins at Valley View

Galion — A light rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Nicholas McMullen of Galion, Maura Murphy and Dawson Hall, both of Pleasant as they topped the charts in their respective divisions in the final tournament series of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association, held at Valley View on Monday. The Y-Men Service Club of Marion sponsored the event.

McMullen posted a 39-35-74, two over par and accumulated eleven pars and three birdies to pull off his win in the 16-18 division, while Mino Shah of Pleasant edged into second at 75. Alex Crowe of Fairbanks picked up third at 76. Mason Rinehart of Pleasant sealed fourth at 78, while Galion’s Nathan McMullen carded 80 for fifth, and nabbed an eagle on hole No. 17.

Murphy tended her lead of 44-35-79 with seven pars and three birdies to capture her win in 13-18 Girls. Dina Shah of Pleasant shot 82 to take second, followed by Liv Gier of Upper Sandusky at 83, Lucy Myers of Col. Crawford at 85, and Rayma Smith of Harding, next at 94.

Hall secured his big win in 13-15 by nabbing five pars and four birdies to score 39-39-78 to lead over a two-way tie shared by Kaden Ottley and Henry Terry both of Olentangy who scored 85’s. Pleasant’s Dylan Moore carded 91 for fourth, and Fairbanks Devin Emans at 92 to round off top leaders in their group.

Leader in the 12 and under 9-hole round was Bryant Berry of Col. Crawford who shot 50 for first, with Owen Prenger of Wynford at 54 for second, succeeded by Nolen West of Pleasant at 55, Buckeye Valley’s Grayson Keller at 58, and Norrie Plank of Col. Crawford at 64.

The Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament for winners and runners-up in the HOJGA 7-tournament series are eligible to compete at Lincoln Hills Upper Sandusky at 9 a.m. on July 26. A plaque will be presented to the honoree at the Year-End Awards Banquet on July 28 at Kings Mill. Juniors are requested to send reservation slips for the event promptly.

