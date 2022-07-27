Galion Youth Baseball’s 12U falls short at state

GALION- The Galion Youth Baseball 12U team fell just short of a state championship on Thursday evening. Galion fell to Hamilton Westside, 10-0.

In a double elimination style tournament, Galion was able to defeat Hamilton 5-1 in the game before the championship.

The 12U team was Ohio District 7 Little League Champions, thanks to a win against Shelby, 10-0.

Galion was able to add wins against Elyria, Avon, and Bellevue in the District Tournament.

In the State Tournament, Galion dropped Enon, 19-0, and New Albany, 14-13.

The 12U team was made up of; Paxen Bauer, Boston Clum, Caden Dick, Michael Duda, Finn Fessler, Mason Hardy, Kane Hay, Kurt Hay, Liam Holden, Jensen Landon, Trey Remy, Grady Riggle, and Preston Tinch. Jimmy Hay was the head coach, his assistants were Josh Riggle and Travis London.

