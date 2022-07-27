Galion Volleyball receives help from Drug Mart

GALION — The Galion High School volleyball team recently returned from a trip at Myrtle Beach, where they competed and got better before the season. One of the helping hands in making that possible was Drug Mart in Galion.

“Drug Mart was a great sponsor for us, we did a round-up sponsor with them where people could come in and round-up their total,” said Galion Head Coach Kathleen Davis.

The volleyball team showed up on Friday to receive their check to help with expenses from the trip. The Lady Tigers did well on the court while they were down south.

“We were very successful in the end. The last day there was some very tough competition and we won all of our games,” spoke Davis.

While the team was in Myrtle Beach for a few days, the trip kind of helped the team bond as well, which is an important part of any team’s success.

“We went to Myrtle Beach for five days. We did a five day camp, and it was an awesome week. The girls learned a lot about themselves and each other.”

It was not just Drug Mart who made this possible. Those around the volleyball program helped make this possible, something that they hope to do again next year.

“We had a lot of sponsors this year for our Myrtle Beach trip. The parents and the girls did a lot of fundraising. The girls want to go back next year.”

Members of the Galion High School Volleyball received a check from Drug Mart for their recent Myrtle Beach trip. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_IMG-4451.jpg Members of the Galion High School Volleyball received a check from Drug Mart for their recent Myrtle Beach trip.