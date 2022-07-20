Crowe nabs win No. 4 at Kings Mill

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks captured his fourth win in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament series held at Kings Mill, Waldo on Thursday. Sponsor of the tournament was Sims Bros., Inc. of Marion.

Crowe topped the 16-18 division at 34-37-71, one-over-par to seal his crown with 13 pars and two birdies. Pleasant’s Minoy Shah scored 74 to take second place. Nicholas McMullen of Galion followed at 77, while Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks carded 78, and Logan Niese of Buckeye Central shot 81 to lead their group.

Pleasant’s Dina Shah excelled in Girls 13-18 with 40-38-78, her third series win, and completed her win with nine pars and two birdies. Maura Murphy, also of Pleasant carded 82 for second, and Liv Gier of Upper Sandusky picked up third at 87. A two-way tie by Northmor’s Katelyn Miley and Lucy Myers of Col. Crawford who both shot 91’s, claimed fourth place. Miley nabbed an eagle on hole #18.

Olentangy’s Kaden Ottley was crowned first in 13-15, scoring 38-39-77 with eight pars and two birdies. Schoolmate Henry Terry scored 80 for second, and Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Marys took third at 81. Dawson Hall and Jack Seckel of Pleasant scored 84 and 89 respectfully taking fourth and fifth.

Asher Gates of River Valley reigned in top honor in 12 and under 9-hole round at one-over-par 36. Bryant Berry of Col. Crawford garnered second at 39. Buckeye Valley’s Grayson Keller was next at 43, succeeded by Drew Thomas of Olentangy with 46 and Nolen West of Pleasant at 49 as leaders in the youngest class.

The final HOJGA tournament will be held at Valley View, Galion on July 18. Juniors are advised to turn in raffle tickets and Year-End Banquet reservation slips at the Valley View tournament or mail to HOJGA, P.O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821.