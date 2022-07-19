GHS Valedictorian Matthew Gimbel set for success

GALION — Matthew Gimbel was the 2022 Mid Ohio Athletic Player of the Year in tennis, thanks to a successful spring season, where he went 23-3 overall. Gimbel’s success goes far past tennis and will likely carry him into being a successful adult in no time.

The 2022 graduate of Galion High School is set to study engineering at Washington University in St. Louis in the fall of 2022. Something that Gimbel says goes back a few years ago.

“In middle school, I joined a competitive robotics program and that set me on a path to go into engineering,” said Gimbel.

The soon-to-be Washington University student was reached out to by the university first and believes he can obtain an extensive education rather quickly there.

“They found me and I did some research on them. We visited campus and I just loved it. At least on paper, I think I can get my master’s degree in four years,” Gimbel stated.

As a senior at Galion, Gimbel attended North Central State College through the ‘College Now’ program, where he also earned an Associate of Science Degree in engineering.

“I’ve always pushed myself to be the best academically that I can be,” Gimbel said humbly. “That has always meant taking the most advanced route. In high school that just so happened to include my associate’s degree.”

As a tennis player, the success included a 15-0 record in first singles matches during the regular season.

“We play all of the opponents within the league twice. So within that point, I knew who I would be playing. The pressure mostly came from people outside of the league that I didn’t know,” Gimbel explained.

Gimbel recalls a match with Upper Sandusky as one that was tough, but he was able to pick up the win.

While the organized tennis days could be over for Gimbel, he does plan to continue playing the game.

“I’m going to play recreationally in college. Both my neighbors in the dorm play, so I’ll play with them some.”

The 2022 Galion Valedictorian was first team All-MOAC and second team Northwest District this past spring in tennis. Gimbel is set up for a bright future wherever engineering takes him, but he leaves behind a pretty good tennis career, too.

Matthew Gimbel takes a walk to the stage during the 2022 Galion High School Graduation Ceremony. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4368.jpg Matthew Gimbel takes a walk to the stage during the 2022 Galion High School Graduation Ceremony. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Matthew Gimbel participates in a tennis match against Ontario earlier in the spring. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4367.jpg Matthew Gimbel participates in a tennis match against Ontario earlier in the spring. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer