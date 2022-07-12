Ohio teams to be represented in MLB All-Star Game

UNDATED — Major League Baseball announced the 2022 All-Star teams on Sunday evening, both the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians will be represented. The Reds have just one player who received the nod, Cleveland will have three players in the game.

Starting pitcher Luis Castillo is the lone Reds’ player that will be playing in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Castillo is set to make his second All-Star appearance, first since 2019. Castillo missed the first month of the season, but has been able to bounce back nicely. The pitcher is pacing himself with a 2.92 earned run average, despite having a 3-4 record. Castillo has struck out 74 batters, and has 23 walks given up on the season. Castillo continues to be a potential player that could be traded ahead of the trade deadline.

Representing the Guardians will be Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, and Emmanuel Clase.

Ramirez was a no-doubter for the All-Star game with his .290 batting average and 17 home runs. Ramirez leads the American League with 66 runs batted in, and has been Cleveland’s most valuable player to this point.

It will be Gimenez’s first appearance in the big game. Another easy pick for this game as he leads American League second basemen with a .299 batting average. Gimenez was brought over when Cleveland traded Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, Lindor is not in the All-Star game.

Clase is one of the better relief pitchers in the game. The hard-throwing pitcher leads the American League with 19 saves, while putting out a 1.53 earned run average. It will be interesting to see Clase throwing over 100 MPH to some of the game’s best hitters.

This year’s All-Star game will be played in Los Angeles on July 19.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_IMG_4189.jpg