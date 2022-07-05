Alumni softball game provides camaraderie across generations

GALION — Hundreds of community members and visitors came out Saturday morning to watch the Galion High School alumni softball game.

As part of the annual Pickle Run Festival, the game was played under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures at Heise Park.

Abby Volk, class of 2003 graduate, coordinated the game, which lasted seven innings and ended in a 35-11 win for the Orange team over the Blue team. The two hours featured several big hits and strong defensive plays.

“I would like to be an integral part of getting kids and their families excited about playing softball again,” Volk, who also serves as assistant junior varsity coach for the Galion High School team, said. “I am extremely impressed by what I’ve seen from the Galion Girls Summer Softball League, and my wish would be for that ‘love of the game’ to continue on through the high school level. Anything I can do to aid in sparking an interest in softball as well as aid in increasing our sense of community in Galion is truly an honor to me.”

The game, which involved former players across five decades, was dedicated to Randy Hoffer, who unexpectedly passed away June 29 at age 65. He coached four years of softball at Galion High along with a dozen years of youth softball, including working with some of girls that played Saturday. Hoffer has three daughters and four grandchildren.

“Having Galion Alumni participate and bring their children and grandchildren back to not only watch them play softball but to also participate in the numerous events surrounding the Pickle Run Festival gives me hope for future events and our town as a whole,” Volk added.

She also expressed gratitude for the coaches and volunteers who made the fun day possible.

Sand volleyball and basketball followed Saturday action on the diamond, then the Galion Alumni Band and Crazy Gringos took over the evening with music past sunset. A disc golf tournament was held on Sunday.

A large crowd enjoys the softball game Saturday in Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_image0-1.jpg A large crowd enjoys the softball game Saturday in Galion. A.J Kaufman Former Coach Bill Marino takes a cut early in the alumni softball game. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_image1-1.jpg Former Coach Bill Marino takes a cut early in the alumni softball game. A.J Kaufman Some of the Orange team poses for a photo. The Orange team was victorious over the Blue team by a score of 35-11. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_alumni-softball-1.jpg Some of the Orange team poses for a photo. The Orange team was victorious over the Blue team by a score of 35-11. Submitted