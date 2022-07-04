McLaughlin wins Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

A dominant performance led Scott McLaughlin to the checkered flag Sunday during Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s Honda Indy 200.

In the IndyCar event, McLaughlin qualified second to Pato O’Ward, but wound up leading 45 laps in claiming the win. O’Ward led much of the race’s early going, but mechanical issues wound up sidelining him after 52 laps — 28 of which he led. The only other driver who held a lead in the race, was Colton Herta, who held the advantage for seven laps due to following a different pit strategy than many of the other drivers. He finished in 15th place.

Running second on the day was Alex Palou, who finished roughly half a second behind McLaughlin. Will Power took third to also reach the podium, while Rinus VeeKay and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five.

A total of 10 other races were held over the weekend in support of the Honda Indy 200 — including six in the three Road to Indy feeder series.

In the Indy Lights race, also held on Sunday, Hunter McElrea led all 35 laps to claim the win. He was followed by Matthew Brabham, who took second. Linus Lundqvist ran third.

The Indy Pro 2000 series held a pair of races, both on Saturday. In the first competition, which lasted 30 laps, Louis Foster picked up first place, while Salvador De Alba finished in second place and Nolan Siegel claimed third.

There would be a different winner in the second race, as Foster took second to Kiko Porto after 25 laps of racing. Yuven Sundaramoorthy placed third.

The USF 2000 series held a total of three 20-lap races — one on Friday and two more on Saturday.

The first event for the series saw Myles Rowe win. Jace Denmark finished in second place and Billy Frazer ran third.

Rowe would earn a second win in Saturday’s first of two races. Michael d’Orlando took second place and Denmark claimed third for a second trip to the podium.

d’Orlando would then earn the checkered flag in the final USF 2000 race of the weekend. Denmark and Rowe would both make their third trip to the podium, finishing second and third, respectively.

Two races were also run by both the Porsche Sprint Challenge and the Stadium Super Trucks.

In the first Porsche Sprint Challenge race, Sebastian Carazo claimed first place and also won the 992 GT3 Cup class. Taking second was Efrin Castro and Mark Kvamme ran in third place. In the 991 GT3 Cup Class, T.J. Fischer took first place and was third overall.

Carazo (first overall) and Fischer (fourth overall) repeated as class winners in the second Porsche race. In this one, the top three places all came from the 992 GT3 Cup class, with Castro and Kvamme taking second and third, respectively.

When the Stadium Super Trucks took the track, the first race was won by Gavin Harlien. Robert Stout finished second and Bill Hynes ran third. The second event saw Max Gordan claim first place. He was followed by Harlien and then Stout.

