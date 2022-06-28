Browns to soon know Watson’s fate for 2022 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are in the final days until they know what quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension will look like if it is deemed he violated the player conduct policy. The hearing is set to begin on Tuesday and could take a week or more to decide. At the same time, the Houston Texans are now facing their first lawsuit from this ordeal.

“Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

The Texans are accused of enabling Watson’s accused actions that caused 24 lawsuits to surface. Watson has settled with 20 of the 24 women, the other four have not settled, so the cases may end up being hashed out in court.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” Buzbee said on June 21. “We are working Through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed, The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlement of those cases.”

The league is expected to ask for a heavy suspension against Watson for at least one season. The NFLPA will counterargue that the suspension should be lesser. This case is being heard by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

If Watson is suspended for a year, the Browns will have to roll with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback, unless they somehow repair a fractured relationship with Baker Mayfield, which is not likely.

One way or the other, the Browns will soon know if they will have their franchise quarterback this season, and if so for how long.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_CLEVELAND-BROWNS-LOGO-1.jpg