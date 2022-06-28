Galion-Crestline Chamber holds 20th annual golf outing

GALION — Last Friday the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held the 20th Annual McDonald’s/Chamber Golf Outing at Valley View Golf Course. It was another successful year that brought the total amount raised for the Ronald McDonald House to $40,098.

This year’s event raised a total of $2,944 for the Ronald McDonald House.

“It was a great day with perfect weather”, said Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Miranda Jones.

The golf started at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The horn could be heard around the golf course, and golfers began to drive off of their tees. Breakfast was fresh doughnuts from Buehler’s in Galion.

For lunch, those attending were able to enjoy burgers from RusMen Farm. When it came to dinner, Ralphie’s had it covered. On the menu was pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, and watermelon.

When it came to the overall golfing ADM Benefits won with a score of 56 on the day. In second was J&F Construction, who scored a close 58 points.

Mike Clouse won the golf ball drop, as well as the putting contest.

On a day that was nothing but blue skies and sunshine, a day of golf for a good cause was a complete success.

The golf event raised a total of $2,944 to put toward the Ronald McDonald house. Each golfer was a part of a team, the winning team was ADM Benefits. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_DSC04969.jpg The golf event raised a total of $2,944 to put toward the Ronald McDonald house. Each golfer was a part of a team, the winning team was ADM Benefits. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer The 20 year total for the McDonald’s/Chamber Golf Outing now sits at $40,098 raised for charity. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_DSC04971.jpg The 20 year total for the McDonald’s/Chamber Golf Outing now sits at $40,098 raised for charity. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer