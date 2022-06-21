Shah, Murphy, Ottley reign in HOJGA tourney

BUCYRUS – Minoy Shah of Pleasant mastered his one-over-par 73 to win the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association second season tournament held at Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday. Sponsor of the event was Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus.

Shah nabbed an eagle, three birdies and ten pars at 35-38-73 to top the 16-18 division and win his first-of-the-season crown. Nicholas McMullen of Galion and Nathan Newell of Pleasant tied for second at 76. Fairbanks Chase Brackenridge edged in for fourth followed by Alex Crowe of Fairbanks and Logan Keller of Galion who tied for fifth at 79.

Maura Murphy of Pleasant carded a regal score of 35-40-75, garnering three birdies and nine pars to top the girls 13-18 group. Dina Shah of Pleasant carded 87 for second, with Lucy Myers and Sophie Beck both of Col. Crawford who shot 89 and 95 respectfully. Pleasant’s Anna Songer and Madelyn Taylor of North Union followed at 102.

Kaden Ottley of Olentangy let the 13-15 group, carding 38-41-79, with three birdies and eight pars.

Second was Carson Walker of Galion at 85. Henry Terry of Olentangy followed at 87, Jack Seckel of Pleasant at 90 and Dawson Hall of Pleasant with 92 to round off top middle leaders.

Twelve and under, Bryant Berry of Col. Crawford carded 42 on the back nine red tees to reign first, while Griffin Gates of Delaware and Nolen West of Pleasant tied for second at 52. Grayson Keller of Buckeye Valley scored 53 and Drew Thomas of Olentangy, 56 to top the youngest class.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Marysville Golf Club on June 22. For further information and entries, see www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.

