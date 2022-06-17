Fan fest to kick off NASCAR truck series weekend

The upcoming ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will kick off a big weekend of racing at the winding 2.258-mile road course located in Morrow County.

The weekend opener, slated for Friday, July 8, will be followed on Saturday by the closing act of the weekend, the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first-ever race at Mid-Ohio.

Fans are invited to the Menards Fan Fest to kick off the weekend at the Menards store located at 1999 Walker Lake Road in Ontario, Ohio on Thursday, July 7 to get up close and personal with the team transporters, race cars, and the drivers prior to the start of on-track activities. The Fan Fest will take place in the Menards parking lot from 3-6 p.m. on July 7, with drivers available for autographs and photos from 4-6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the team transporters will then parade from Menards to the track, with the parade started by Ontario mayor Randy Hutchinson and led by police chief Tommy Hill.

“This is a great way to kick off the debut of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event and the second annual Dawn 150 ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio, and we appreciate the team at ARCA leading the charge in putting this together,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course president Craig Rust. “The Menards Fan Fest and transporter parade to Mid-Ohio on Thursday is a fun, interactive way for the fans to welcome both series to Mid-Ohio and help us make it a great weekend. We are really looking forward to it!”

“We are thrilled to start our race weekend at Mid-Ohio with the Menards Fan Fest and the transporter parade to the track,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “It’s a big deal for communities like Ontario and Lexington to have these events, and we’re doing our part to make it something the entire community can participate in. We look forward to spending some time with the fans at Menards on Thursday afternoon and then again at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday.”

Not only will fans who attend the Menards Fan Fest be able to meet some of the drivers who will be in competition in the Dawn 150, they will also be able to spin and win product from several ARCA Menards Series partners. Advance discount tickets to the Dawn 150 will also be available for purchase for just $20 per ticket, a savings of $10 from the gate purchase price.

For more information on the Dawn 150, including a complete weekend schedule and ticket information, please visit midohio.com. For complete information on the ARCA Menards Series, including a complete 2022 broadcast schedule, please visit ARCARacing.com.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

