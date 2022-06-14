Eagles middle school football camp scheduled

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford will hold a middle school football camp toward the end of July for kids entering grades 5-8. The three day camp will take place on July 25-27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Athletes are asked to arrive at 2:45 p.m.

The cost will be $10 and a consent form will need to be signed. Students are asked to wear shirt, shorts, cleats (tennis shoes if raining), and water bottle. A helmet and mouth guard will be provided while there.

Athletes will be grouped by quarterback, offensive line, wide receivers and running backs. High school players and coaches will instruct the position groups. The coaches will run schemes, formations, plays, and techniques that are used in the Colonel Crawford football programs.

This event comes as a great chance for younger students to be able to get some work in with the high school age group. Any questions can be sent to high school head coach Jake Bruner at 419-569-2037, or email [email protected]

