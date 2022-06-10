MOFFL announces spring season awards

CRESTLINE — Season awards were handed out by the Mid Ohio Flag Football League recently. Among the awards were Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Lineman of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

Terrance Deener was named the Most Valuable Player for his efforts this spring. Deener completed 80-of-125 of his passes for 825 yards and 15 touchdowns. Deener threw just three interceptions and added two touchdowns rushing.

Mikey Cuzz was named the MOFFL Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Rookie of the Year. Cuzz grabbed 19 catches for 485 yards. Of those 19 grabs, seven of them went for a touchdown.

Yo’Vonne Roberts took home the Defensive Player of the Year. Roberts sacked the quarterback three times and grabbed a trio of interceptions. One of the interceptions Roberts was able to return for a touchdown.

Mike March and Courtland James are the 2022 MOFFL Linemen of the Year.

Terrance Deener rolls out of the pocket in a recent MOFFL game. Deener was named the league’s MVP. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_DSC04947-1.jpg Terrance Deener rolls out of the pocket in a recent MOFFL game. Deener was named the league’s MVP. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer