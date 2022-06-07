Track: Lady Eagles win it all in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles made history on Saturday by grabbing a team title in the Division III State Championship for the first time since 1992. The state meet was held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the Ohio State University campus.

Senior Katie Ruffener picked up All-Ohio honors across three different events. The future Iowa State Cyclone won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.71, which is a new state record in Division III. Ruffener broke her own state record from the previous day in preliminaries, that time was 13.87. The senior clinched another state title in the 300 hurdles thanks to a time of 43.06. Despite finishing second in the prelims, Ruffener was able to overcome it and finish in first place.

Additionally, Ruffner came in third place in the 100-meter race with a clock of 12.32, as well as fifth place in the long jump. Ruffener carried a large weight of the team points by totaling 30 of Colonel Crawford’s 44 points. Margaretta finished in second with 41 points, Minster scored 30 for third.

Niyah Shipman leaped 5-feet-4-inches to land a runner-up spot in the high jump.

Corin Feik was fifth place in the discus throw with a toss of 126-9. Feik was able to break the Colonel Crawford school record as well. Her sister, Julia, was able to secure a podium spot with a sixth-place finish in the shot put event.

Other area athletes leave their mark at state

Carter Valentine finished in fourth place with a leap of 21-feet and 7 and three-quarter inches.

Jacob Awbrey, Valentine, Ethan Holt, and Caulen Spangler put together a seventh-place finish in the 4×100 relay race.

Galion was represented by senior Zaynah Tate at the state meet. Tate participated in the 800-meter race and finished in 13th place, two spots ahead of her 15th seed going in.

Katie Ruffener takes part in the 100 meter hurdles, where she won one of her two state titles. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_ruffener100h.jpg Katie Ruffener takes part in the 100 meter hurdles, where she won one of her two state titles. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Lady Eagles gather on the podium after winning the team’s first state title since 1992. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_ccteamtrophy.jpg Lady Eagles gather on the podium after winning the team’s first state title since 1992. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel