Coaches recognized with OHSAA sportsmanship, ethics and integrity awards

COLUMBUS — Throughout the 2021-22 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association selected one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others.

The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks all coaches for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2021-22 school year. They include:

2021-22 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Winners

Girls Sports

Rich Bubenchik, Girls Golf, New Concord John Glenn

Gwen Faller, Girls Cross Country, New Philadelphia

Bob Fawcett, Volleyball, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Michelle Beare, Girls Soccer, Mansfield Christian

Emily Goliver, Field Hockey, Dublin Coffman

Mike DeBear, Girls Swimming and Diving, Upper Arlington

Kristen Williams, Gymnastics, Dublin Coffman, Jerome and Scioto

Sam Davis, Girls Basketball, Columbus Bishop Watterson

Jim Pukys, Girls Tennis, Canton McKinley

John Paul, Girls Track and Field, Canton Central Catholic

Randall Larrick, Softball, New Concord John Glenn

Girls Lacrosse, TBA

Girls Bowling, TBA

Boys Sports

Terry Murphy, Boys Golf, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Dan Sekerak, Boys Cross Country, Hebron Lakewood

Simon Spelling, Boys Soccer, Medina

Mike Lento, Football, Kansas Lakota

Nick Levi, Boys Swimming and Diving, Martins Ferry

Steve Elliott, Ice Hockey, Sylvania Northview

Zach Ison, Boys Wrestling, former coach at Batavia Clermont Northeastern, Batavia, and Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller

Kris Spriggs, Boys Basketball, Springfield Kenton Ridge

Taylor Long, Boys Tennis, Ashland

Tony Ciroli, Boys Track and Field, St. Clairsville

Jeff Noble, Baseball, Waverly

Mike Riggall, Boys Lacrosse, Loveland

Boys Bowling, TBA

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_OHSAA-LOGO.jpg