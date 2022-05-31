Coach Teglovic went far beyond football

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford football meant everything to Ryan Teglovic and Ryan Teglovic meant everything to Colonel Crawford football. It went deeper than the wins and losses, he truly carried about each person he coached. Teglovic was more than a football coach. He was a father, husband, educator, and friend to many.

Coach Teglovic led the program for 14 seasons and eventually stepped down this past February due to health reasons — a battle with pancreatic cancer. Just a few months after the Eagles went 11-2. Teglovic led the Eagles to a 93-53 record over those 14 seasons and captured two Northern 10 titles.

Teglovic fought the cancer for well over a year and he fought it hard. Not many people would have the strength and will to make it through a high school football season battling for his life while being a head coach, but Teglovic did. The sidelines meant everything to the would-be 49-year-old, everyone knows he did not want to give it up.

Following the passing on Thursday, many folks took to social media to share their stories that involved Teglovic. He was well-liked by everyone, many of his former players will tell you that he helped them go from a boy to a man.

It went far past the wins, the losses, and the football games. Teglovic cared truly about the Colonel Crawford School District. He gave the local media all the time they wanted after each game, it didn’t matter if it was a win or loss. He was appreciative of what the media did, and we were appreciative of him.

Following Teglovic’s last game on the sideline, he talked to the media for a while. He addressed his team, and handed out hugs — it was his son’s last game as a high school senior. During that game against Ashland Crestview, Teglovic brought his fiery coaching style. He didn’t mind ripping into a player, but that player knew it was all love at the end of the day. Teglovic wanted each one of the young men he coached over the years to succeed.

Though Teglovic may no longer be on this earth, his story will live on for a long time in the North Robinson community, a community that rallied around Teglovic immediately after his diagnosis. The saying “Teg Strong” endures.

Ryan Teglovic is seen coaching in a game against Upper Sandusky this past season. Teglovic passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday May, 27. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_IMG_3107.jpg Ryan Teglovic is seen coaching in a game against Upper Sandusky this past season. Teglovic passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday May, 27. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest