HOJGA season about to start

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association will soon begin its 36th season serving junior golfers in Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot Counties with its schedule of events.

The golf camp will be held on June 9 at Determined Brilliance Driving Range, formerly Miracle Driving Range, Marion, 8 a.m. to noon. The camp is for beginners and for youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing, including rules and etiquette on the golf course. Instruction will be given by Steve Grimes. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs.

The HOJGA tournament series will begin June 6 at Three Sticks Golf Club (formerly Green Acres) and the go to: June 13, Golf Club of Bucyrus; June 23, Marysville G. C.; June 30, Blues Creek, Marysville; July 7, Veterans Memorial at Kenton; July 14, Kings Mill at Waldo and July 18 at Valley View, Galion. The Year-End Awards Banquet will follow the series on July 28.

For further information, deadlines, entries, and signup, see website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207 or 740-244-1535.

Information received from HOJGA.

