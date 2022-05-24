Colonel Crawford falls to Margaretta in district final

NEW RIEGEL — Colonel Crawford saw their season end on Saturday in a district final matchup. The Lady Eagles fell 3-1, to Margaretta. Margaretta was the No. 1 seed in the district coming in, while Colonel Crawford was the No. 3. With the win, the Polar Bears advance to regionals.

A couple of days after playing 11 innings in a 1-0 win over Edison, the Lady Eagles’ offense just could not get going.

Lady Eagles had a good chance to put something together early in the second inning. A runner was on first when Alivia Studer was plunked by a pitch, but the umpire ruled she was swinging. A pitch later Studer struck out.

It was a pitcher’s duel through three innings, till Margaretta was able to strike first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mariah Fields hit a double to the left-field fence to bring in a pair of base runners.

Fields was terrific in the circle, where she sat down eight batters on strikes. The Margaretta pitcher gave up four hits and no earned runs.

A costly error allowed the Polar Bears to plate another run in the inning. Jayla Caponi knocked a hard hit ball to center field, where it was dropped and a run scored. Margaretta held a 3-0 lead, after four innings of play.

Colonel Crawford picked up a hit in the top of the fifth but was unable to string together some momentum.

Finally, the Lady Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nettie Gallant hit a line drive to left field to score Kaylyn Risner.

After sifting the Polar Bears down in order, Colonel Crawford did the same in their final chance to bat.

Lauren Frietchen went the distance for the Lady Eagles and allowed no earned runs. The standout pitcher fanned six batters and allowed just two hits.

Madison Cobb and Hannah Allen joined Risner and Gallant with hits for the district runner-up.

Margaretta will play Van Buren in the regional semifinal after winning their first district title since 1992.

Colonel Crawford’s season is over, but they captured a share of the Northern 10 Conference and a sectional title — there is nothing they should hang their heads about after the 20-5 season.

Mariah Fields gave her team a brilliant effort against Colonel Crawford. Kaylyn Risner steps out of the box for a practice swing. The senior scored her team's only run. Margaretta will be back in action next week in regionals against Van Buren.