Bentley shines, Northmor wins second straight sectional title

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights are moving on after claiming their second straight sectional title. Northmor defeated West Jefferson, 4-1, behind Grant Bentley’s one-hitter. The Golden Knights will play Marion Pleasant next Tuesday. The Spartans defeated Bishop Ready, 7-3.

Bentley was magnificent on the mound for Northmor on Thursday. The sophomore made easy work of West Jefferson over seven innings, with help from his defense. Bentley struck out four batters, and allowed one earned run, along with the single hit.

Pitchers who can help themselves at the plate often have an upper hand, that was the case on Thursday. Bentley picked up two runs batted in to help the cause.

West Jefferson was able to strike first in the opening inning. Ethan Miller grounded out, but a run crossed the plate on the same play to give the Rough Riders their only run.

In the bottom of the inning, Max Lower got on base and later scored on a Bentley ground out. Self-inflicted wounds hurt West Jefferson early, as errors were able to get Lower to third base. Northmor broke the tie game early when Gavin Whited hit a line drive to center field, which brought in another run.

Bentley was able to score in the bottom of the third, thanks to a Garrett Corwin sacrifice fly.

Again, Bentley came up with a timely hit. The Northmor pitcher brought in teammate Trenton Ramos when he sent a ball to center field.

Northmor only picked up three hits, but the small ball was all they needed. West Jefferson’s four errors worked in the Golden Knights’ favor as well.

St Mary’s Memorial 1, Galion 0

Despite just allowing two hits, the Tigers were unable to pick up the road win on Thursday. Freshman Max Albert was terrific on the mound, striking out seven batters.

Landon Campbell, Hudson Miller, and Allen Carver recorded hits for the Tigers. Galion finished their season 8-15.

Colonel Crawford 6, Crestview 2

Senior Brennan Hamilton allowed three hits over seven innings, for a nice performance on the mound. Nick Eachus and Jacob Lucius both had two hits for the Eagles.

Colonel Crawford will play Genoa Area on Friday. Genoa blanked Bucyrus, 20-1, on Thursday.

Northmor poses as a team after knocking off West Jefferson in sectional competition.