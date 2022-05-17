Galion Inquirer Player of the Week: Max Lower

GALION — The newest Galion Inquirer Player of the Week is Northmor’s own Max Lower. Lower blasted two home runs agains Galion on May 9, to help his team pick up the road win.

Golden Knights were able to defeat the Tigers 7-3, in large part due to the junior’s performance. Lower was 2-for-3 at the plate and added three runs batted in. The standout athlete added a walk to his resume as well.

As if that was not enough, the following day Lower was perfect at the plate. The shortstop was 3-for-3 against Colonel Crawford and drove in two runs. Also, Lower was able to draw two walks. Northmor defeated the Eagles, 10-5.

To end the week, Lower turned in a 2-for-3 performance on the road at Clear Fork. In as crazy of a game you will see, the Golden Knights picked up a 13-12 win, against the Colts.

Lower is a multi-sport athlete that excels in football, basketball and baseball. We are sure that this won’t be the last time Lower wins this weekly award.

Max Lower earned the Player of the Week award thanks to excellent hitting in Northmor’s three baseball games last week. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC04404.jpg Max Lower earned the Player of the Week award thanks to excellent hitting in Northmor’s three baseball games last week. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer