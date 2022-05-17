Lady Eagles win Northern 10 title, boys runner-up

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford girls’ track team finished in first place at the Northern 10 track meet, held at Wynford High School on Friday. The Lady Eagles scored 220 points to take home the team title with ease.

Senior Katie Ruffener scored 40 points by herself for the Lady Eagles. Ruffener broke the meet record for the 100-yard dash with a time of 12.50. The Iowa State commit did the same in the 100-meter hurdles, thanks to a blazing fast time of 14.46.

Additionally, Ruffener set a new record in the 300-meter hurdles, when the clock read 43.44. Ruffener leaped 17 feet, one and a quarter-inch to win the long jump, which was also a meet record.

Reagan Ritzhaupt finished second to Ruffener in the 100-meter hurdles.

The Lady Eagles put together a first-place finish in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800 meter relay races. It was a dominant showing for Colonel Crawford across the board.

Mira Holt claimed victory in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.51. Olivia Hardy and Isabella Roston were first and second in the 800-meter run.

Corin Feik won the discus throw, while Julia Feik won the shot put. Gabby Roston leaped 10-feet and six inches to win the pole vault event.

The final team rankings went Colonel Crawford, Carey, Wynford, Seneca East, Upper Sandusky, Bucyrus, Mohawk, and Buckeye Central.

Cecelia Chase paced herself to a third-place finish in the 1600-meter event. Chase crossed the finish line with the clock at 5:47.18.

On the boy’s side of things, Colonel Crawford finished in second place to Seneca East. The Tigers just edged the Eagles, 149-143.

Trevor Vogt won the 110-meter hurdles with a timestamp of 15.87. Carter Valentine was second in the event when the stopwatch hit 16.05.

Also, Vogt was able to claim victory in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.21. Valentine was first in the high jump, at six feet two inches. Valentine broke the meet record in the long jump, with a leap of 21-feet and four inches.

The Eagles finished second in the 4×200 race and third in the 4×100.

Ethan Holt won the 400-meter dash and was fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 11.90.

Eli Brewer added points for the Eagles by finishing second in the shot put event.

Caleb Christman’s discus throw of 121 feet, seven inches was good for fourth place.

The final boy’s standings finished in order of Seneca East, Colonel Crawford, Upper Sandusky, Bucyrus, Carey, Buckeye Central, Mohawk, and Wynford.

Carter Valentine (middle) and Trevor Vogt (right) take part in a hurdles event. Katie Ruffener added 40 points for her team at the Northern 10 Conference meet.