Offense gets active: Galion rolls past Colonel Crawford

GALION — Galion Tigers defended home field on Saturday morning when Colonel Crawford made the short trip to Heise Park. The Tigers used an offensive explosion to down the Eagles, 16-6.

Landon Campbell got the start on the mound for the Tigers and went just a third of an inning. Campbell surrendered three earned runs, on four hits. Derek Prosser picked up three and two-thirds innings in relief and allowed one run.

Brennan Hamilton got the Eagles on the board first, with an RBI single to center field. Anthony Hill followed it up with the same result, then Cyler Hoepf scored two on a double. Colonel Crawford claimed a 4-0 lead, after a half-inning.

The Tigers got their first run thanks to a passed ball, where we saw Derek Prosser race home.

In the top half of the second inning, Hill knocked an RBI single to center field to add another run for the Eagles. Hoepf did the same, which would be the final run for the Eagles, as the Tigers buckled down.

Sam Albert ripped a double to start the bottom of the second inning, to bring in a run. His brother, Max Albert, brought him in with an RBI single. Hudson Miller sent a shot up the middle to add an RBI to the stat sheet.

In the next inning, Hunter Miniard gave Galion their fifth run on a passed ball.

Derek Prosser grounded out in the fourth inning, but he did his job by bringing in the run. Miniard grounded out, but it brought in a run to give Galion their first lead of the game. Holden Hunter hit an RBI double, which brought in two runs and extended the lead to 9-6.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Allen Carver reached home on a passed ball. After that, Braxton Prosser belted a double to bring in two of his teammates. The freshman was later able to score on an error.

The Tigers added three more runs in the sixth inning to put this one out of reach. Derek Prosser doubled to right field, bringing in a pair of Tigers. Prosser finished 2-for-5 batting, with three runs batted in.

Symsick was able to bring in Carson Frankhouse with an RBI single. Symsick and Miller both picked up a pair of hits for Galion.

Braylen Hart held down the final two innings, on the mound for the Tigers. Hart struck out two batters.

With the win, Galion is now 7-14 on the season. Colonel Crawford is 8-14 after the loss.

Colonel Crawford head coach Dan Gorbett takes a mound visit with his team. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_DSC04512-2.jpg Colonel Crawford head coach Dan Gorbett takes a mound visit with his team. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Freshman Braxton Prosser takes a cut at a pitch, against Colonel Crawford on Saturday morning. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_DSC04522-2.jpg Freshman Braxton Prosser takes a cut at a pitch, against Colonel Crawford on Saturday morning. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer