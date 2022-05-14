Moving on: Lady Eagles pick up sectional title against Willard

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford defeated Willard on Friday evening for a sectional title. The Lady Eagles used a huge third inning to propel themselves to a 23-0 victory, over the Lady Flashes.

The Lady Eagles scored 13 runs in the third inning and were able to finish the game in five innings, thanks to the run rule.

Colonel Crawford’s standout pitcher, Lauren Frietchen, allowed just one hit. Frietchen struck out 10 Willard batters. When you combine that with no walks, it was an impressive day in the circle.

Frietchen got her team off to a right start by striking out the first three batters in the game. The offense followed it up with one run in the first inning, thanks to an error.

Alivia Studer opened the second inning scoring with a steal of home plate. Studer was 3-for-4 against the Lady flashes.

The Lady Eagles added another run when Hanna Perry touched home thanks to a sacrifice fly from Atley Crabaugh. Kaylyn Risner recorded an RBI single to give Colonel Crawford a 5-0 lead, after two innings.

Studer sent a ball over the left-field fence, for a two-run shot to start the third inning explosion. Perry knocked a triple to bring in another run. Following that, Madison Cobb recorded an RBI single.

Continuing in the third inning, Crabaugh and Allison Weithman both added RBIs. Nettie Gallant brought in two more runs for the Lady Eagles when she slapped a single to the stat sheet. Studer picked up another RBI, to extend the lead even further.

With two outs, Cobb hit a double and two runs scored on the play. Then, Cobb scored on a dropped third strike. Weithman capped off the third inning with an RBI single, which gave the Lady Eagles an 18-0 advantage, after three innings.

Colonel Crawford again got active in the fourth inning. Allen ripped a double to center field, it brought in a pair of runs. Cobb brought in another run on a ground out. Weithman added the final two runs on a triple.

The sophomore, Weithman, finished the game 5-for-5 at the plate. Weithman recorded four runs brought in and scored three of her own.

Six different players recorded multiple hits for Colonel Crawford. The Lady Eagles committed one error, and Willard had four.

Colonel Crawford will play Milan Edison on Wednesday, in a district semi-final matchup. Edison defeated Carey, 6-0.

Lauren Frietchen allows just one hit and no walks aganst Willard. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_DSC04469.jpg Lauren Frietchen allows just one hit and no walks aganst Willard. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer